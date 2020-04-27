Today’s Headlines for Monday, 27

SUV driver fatally struck man in crosswalk in Little Village (Tribune)

2 dead after SUV side-swiped a semi on Tri-State Tollway (Sun-Times)

Sheriff’s office: Speeding driver killed after striking pole in Wadsworth (Sun-Times)

2 injured, including a juvenile, after driver crashes into Woodlawn building (ABC)

Trooper in crash while blocking traffic for stalled truck Saturday on I-290 (NBC)

What’s it like being a Metra conductor during a global pandemic? (Daily Herald)

Schmich: Many are ignoring lakefront park bans. Could we use Seattle’s idea to keep parks open? (Tribune)

Schmich: Does it make sense to COVID-scold social distance violators? (Tribune)

Zotti looks at how biking helps morale during C-19, and the future of River Trail (Sun-Times)

Palatine bike club promotes safety cycling safety and education (Daily Herald)

