Hit-and-run SUV driver killed man in Little Village crosswalk.

The crash site. Image: Google Maps

On Saturday, April 25, an SUV driver struck and killed a man in a crosswalk in Little Village and fled the scene.

At about 8:30 p.m., the man was crossing the street in a crosswalk at 31st and Kedvale, police said. People crossing 31st on Kedvale have a stop sign; east-west traffic on 31st does not stop. There are school crossing signs at the intersection.

The driver of a white SUV was heading east when he struck the pedestrian and drove off without stopping to render aid.

The victim, who was estimated to be 40 to 50 years old, was taken in critical condition to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not yet released his identity.