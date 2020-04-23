Today’s Headlines for Thursday, April 23
- Ald. Michele Smith: “Hundreds” have complained about crowded sidewalks since LFT closure (Tribune)
- Sadly, even an Earth Day “Right to Breathe” protest had to be done by car caravan (Block Club)
- Man in good condition after being stabbed in neck after argument on Blue Line near Irving (Sun-Times)
- CTA to pay $3 million to man whose leg was amputated after bus crash (WTTW)
- Yorkville teen charged in Kendall County DUI crash that injured 6 (WSPY)
- Firm that formerly did security for CTA discusses what it’s like operating during the pandemic (Tribune)
- Petition to reopen the Lakefront Trail for bike commuting has 975 signatures
- Bike the Drive is canceled — consider donating to help Active Trans bridge the funding gap
- We Keep You Rollin’ offers free loaner bikes for short rides in Chicago’s Riverdale community
Here are some tips on preventing the spread of COVID-19, and advice for Chicagoans on what to do if you think you may have been exposed to the virus.
