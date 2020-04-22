Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, April 22

ACLU and police union agree: CPD checkpoints to remind people of SD rules are a bad idea (Block Club)

What it’s like for a “tall, brawny” Black person with asthma navigating the city in a face mask (Reader)

Squad car badly damaged after crash at 118th/Marshfield, no reports of serious injuries (CBS)

Blue Line service on Far NW Side halted due to “track condition,” shuttle service provided (CBS)

MPC report: Lawsuit claim that Logan affordable TOD would cause parking “nightmare” is nonsense (Block Club)

What bike gear have you bought that makes rides more enjoyable? (The Chainlink)

The TOD at Belmont/Clark replaced a parking lot that was a punk rock landmark (Reader)

