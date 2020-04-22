Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, April 22
- ACLU and police union agree: CPD checkpoints to remind people of SD rules are a bad idea (Block Club)
- What it’s like for a “tall, brawny” Black person with asthma navigating the city in a face mask (Reader)
- Squad car badly damaged after crash at 118th/Marshfield, no reports of serious injuries (CBS)
- Blue Line service on Far NW Side halted due to “track condition,” shuttle service provided (CBS)
- MPC report: Lawsuit claim that Logan affordable TOD would cause parking “nightmare” is nonsense (Block Club)
- What bike gear have you bought that makes rides more enjoyable? (The Chainlink)
- The TOD at Belmont/Clark replaced a parking lot that was a punk rock landmark (Reader)
