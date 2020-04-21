Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, April 21

Tips for safe walking and biking during COVID-19 from Active Trans

At least 8 suburbs now require face coverings when visiting retail (NBC)

6-year-old girl among 5 hospitalized after West Pullman crash (Sun-Times)

CPD: Audi driver ran red, drove in wrong direction, injuring an officer (Sun-Times)

Wisconsin man charged with fleeing traffic stop, crashing into Brown train in Albany Park (FOX)

Demolition on Montrose Bridge over Kennedy Expressway begins Friday (ABC)

Don’t do Critical Mass this Friday either. Do your own #CoronaMass instead

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Here are some tips on preventing the spread of COVID-19, and advice for Chicagoans on what to do if you think you may have been exposed to the virus.



