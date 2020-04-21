Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, April 21

  • Tips for safe walking and biking during COVID-19 from Active Trans
  • At least 8 suburbs now require face coverings when visiting retail (NBC)
  • 6-year-old girl among 5 hospitalized after West Pullman crash (Sun-Times)
  • CPD: Audi driver ran red, drove in wrong direction, injuring an officer (Sun-Times)
  • Wisconsin man charged with fleeing traffic stop, crashing into Brown train in Albany Park (FOX)
  • Demolition on Montrose Bridge over Kennedy Expressway begins Friday (ABC)
  • Don’t do Critical Mass this Friday either. Do your own #CoronaMass instead

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Here are some tips on preventing the spread of COVID-19, and advice for Chicagoans on what to do if you think you may have been exposed to the virus. 

donate button
Did you appreciate this post? Consider making a tax-deductible donation to Streetsblog Chicago to help ensure our ongoing publication.

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG

Today’s Headlines for Friday, February 12

By John Greenfield |
IDOT May Get $84.7M Windfall From Stale Federal Earmarks (Herald) Safe Routes for Healthy Kids Campaign Launched in Little Village (Active Trans) Crestwood Man Gets 39 Years for Murdering His Wife With Her Own Car (Tribune) 2 CTA Workers Injured During Yellow Line Derailment (Tribune) 47th Ward Residents Can Vote for Pedestrian Improvements in Pawar’s […]

Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, May 11

By John Greenfield |
Alderman: Charges Against Driver Who Dragged Jacobson May Be Upgraded (DNA) Family and Friends Remember Guadalupe Chavez, Killed by a Hit-and-Run Driver (DNA) Full Lincoln Bus Route Will Relaunch on June 20 (DNA) MPC: Despite What the Sun-Times Said, “Lockbox” for Transpo Funding Is a Good Idea Could Fingerprinting Be Required for Ride-Share Drivers? (Chicagoist) […]

Today’s Headlines for Friday, June 19

By Steven Vance |
50 Percent of Renters Along North Side Red Line Have No Car but Have a Parking Space (MPC) Developer Plans New Skyscrapers in South Loop with Driveways on Harrison Bike Lane Mumford & Sons Concert, With 5,000 Bike Valet Spaces, Rescheduled to Tonight (Tribune) Exec at LAZ Parking, Parking Meter Operators, Goes on Leave During FBI […]

Today’s Headlines

By John Greenfield |
Madigan’s Influence on Metra Detailed in Report by Legislature Watchdog (Tribune, Sun-Times) CTA Bus Ridership Is Down for the 17th Straight Month (RedEye) Yesterday Was the Last Day to Pick Up a Free Ventra Card (RedEye) Public Meeting on Proposed Chicago/Sheridan PBLs in Evanston July 19 (Sun-Times) Talking to Divvy Users About Their Helmet Habits […]

Today’s Headlines for Friday, April 15

By John Greenfield |
Rahm Wants to Demolish Part of McCormick Place to Build Lucas Museum (Sun-Times) Herald Editorial Supports John Cullerton’s Per-Mile Tax Proposal, With Tweaks Uber Says It Has Collected 100K Signature’s Against Chauffeur License Requirement (Crain’s) Former Executive for Chicago Parking Meters Pleads Guilty to Kickback Scheme (Tribune) Man Charged With Shooting Over Traffic Dispute in Evanston (Sun-Times) […]

Today’s Headlines

By John Greenfield |
Ex-Metra CEO Alex Clifford Interested in Getting His Job Back (Sun-Times) City/Suburb Divide Keeps RTA Board From Setting Funding Estimates for Transit Agencies (Tribune) Seven Years Prison for Driver in Fatal Aurora Hit-and-Run (Tribune) Flood of Support For Bike-A-Bee’s Jana Kinsman After Logan Square Attack (DNA) Tips on What to Do If You Are Harassed […]