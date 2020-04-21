Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, April 21
- Tips for safe walking and biking during COVID-19 from Active Trans
- At least 8 suburbs now require face coverings when visiting retail (NBC)
- 6-year-old girl among 5 hospitalized after West Pullman crash (Sun-Times)
- CPD: Audi driver ran red, drove in wrong direction, injuring an officer (Sun-Times)
- Wisconsin man charged with fleeing traffic stop, crashing into Brown train in Albany Park (FOX)
- Demolition on Montrose Bridge over Kennedy Expressway begins Friday (ABC)
- Don’t do Critical Mass this Friday either. Do your own #CoronaMass instead
Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA
Here are some tips on preventing the spread of COVID-19, and advice for Chicagoans on what to do if you think you may have been exposed to the virus.
