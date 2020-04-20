Today’s Headlines for Monday, April 20

COVID-19 could result in a $551M loss for CTA, $1B for all local transit agencies (Tribune)

Advocates call for transit agencies to prioritize racial equity in COVID-19 response (Active Trans)

Letter: Oakland, MNPLS & Boston have opened streets with some success. Why not Chicago? (Tribune)

2nd person charged with pushing Marine into train ordered held without bond (Block Club)

Boy, 16, critically injured in Palatine dirt bike crash (Sun-Times)

Pregnant woman among 3 seriously injured in Dan Ryan crash (Sun-Times)

Driver seriously injured after fleeing Albany Park traffic stop colliding with Brown train (NBC)

Driver in custody after crash with squad car in East Garfield Park (Sun-Times)

CPD: 2 armed robberies of people waiting at or near CTA bus stops in Montclare (Sun-Times)

Photos of normally busy Chicago locations devoid of people (WBEZ)

Petition to reopen Lakefront Trail for biking during pandemic has 950+ signatures

