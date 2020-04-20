Today’s Headlines for Monday, April 20

  • COVID-19 could result in a $551M loss for CTA, $1B for all local transit agencies (Tribune)
  • Advocates call for transit agencies to prioritize racial equity in COVID-19 response (Active Trans)
  • Letter: Oakland, MNPLS & Boston have opened streets with some success. Why not Chicago? (Tribune)
  • 2nd person charged with pushing Marine into train ordered held without bond (Block Club)
  • Boy, 16, critically injured in Palatine dirt bike crash (Sun-Times)
  • Pregnant woman among 3 seriously injured in Dan Ryan crash (Sun-Times)
  • Driver seriously injured after fleeing Albany Park traffic stop colliding with Brown train (NBC)
  • Driver in custody after crash with squad car in East Garfield Park (Sun-Times)
  • CPD: 2 armed robberies of people waiting at or near CTA bus stops in Montclare (Sun-Times)
  • Photos of normally busy Chicago locations devoid of people (WBEZ)
  • Petition to reopen Lakefront Trail for biking during pandemic has 950+ signatures

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Here are some tips on preventing the spread of COVID-19, and advice for Chicagoans on what to do if you think you may have been exposed to the virus. 

donate button
Did you appreciate this post? Consider making a tax-deductible donation to Streetsblog Chicago to help ensure our ongoing publication.