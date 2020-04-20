Today’s Headlines for Monday, April 20
- COVID-19 could result in a $551M loss for CTA, $1B for all local transit agencies (Tribune)
- Advocates call for transit agencies to prioritize racial equity in COVID-19 response (Active Trans)
- Letter: Oakland, MNPLS & Boston have opened streets with some success. Why not Chicago? (Tribune)
- 2nd person charged with pushing Marine into train ordered held without bond (Block Club)
- Boy, 16, critically injured in Palatine dirt bike crash (Sun-Times)
- Pregnant woman among 3 seriously injured in Dan Ryan crash (Sun-Times)
- Driver seriously injured after fleeing Albany Park traffic stop colliding with Brown train (NBC)
- Driver in custody after crash with squad car in East Garfield Park (Sun-Times)
- CPD: 2 armed robberies of people waiting at or near CTA bus stops in Montclare (Sun-Times)
- Photos of normally busy Chicago locations devoid of people (WBEZ)
- Petition to reopen Lakefront Trail for biking during pandemic has 950+ signatures
