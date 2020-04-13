Today’s Headlines for Monday, April 13
- CTA machinist Antonio Martinez becomes 1st employee to die of COVID-19 (NBC)
- Man held without bail in killing of ex-Marine pushed into CTA train; 2nd alleged attacker still at large (Sun-Times)
- Police: After his gun went off on train, CTA security guard tossed weapon, claimed teen shot him (Tribune)
- Motorcyclist critically injured after pickup driver turns left into his path, driver not cited (Sun-Times)
- 6 injured, including 4 teens, after mercedes driver runs red in the Loop (Sun-Times)
- In response to trail crowding, Madison, WI, may open streets rather than closing paths (Madison.com)
- A guy in Toronto made a real-life version of our social-distancing device to lobby for open streets
- New Metra Electric schedule addresses some concerns of south suburban officials, commuters (Tribune)
- Longtime Chicago courier DJ Hank puts out a 12″ titled “Traffic Control” (Reader)
