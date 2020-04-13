Today’s Headlines for Monday, April 13

CTA machinist Antonio Martinez becomes 1st employee to die of COVID-19 (NBC)

Man held without bail in killing of ex-Marine pushed into CTA train; 2nd alleged attacker still at large (Sun-Times)

Police: After his gun went off on train, CTA security guard tossed weapon, claimed teen shot him (Tribune)

Motorcyclist critically injured after pickup driver turns left into his path, driver not cited (Sun-Times)

6 injured, including 4 teens, after mercedes driver runs red in the Loop (Sun-Times)

In response to trail crowding, Madison, WI, may open streets rather than closing paths (Madison.com)

A guy in Toronto made a real-life version of our social-distancing device to lobby for open streets

New Metra Electric schedule addresses some concerns of south suburban officials, commuters (Tribune)

Longtime Chicago courier DJ Hank puts out a 12″ titled “Traffic Control” (Reader)

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Here are some tips on preventing the spread of COVID-19, and advice for Chicagoans on what to do if you think you may have been exposed to the virus.



Did you appreciate this post? Consider making a tax-deductible donation to Streetsblog Chicago to help ensure our ongoing publication.