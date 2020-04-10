Today’s Headlines for Friday, April 10
- CTA board OKs $40M in possibly borrowing to keep the system afloat (WTTW)
- Active Trans calls for all-door boarding to become the norm after the pandemic is over
- Security guard, teen both injured, charged after struggle on Red Line ends in accidental shooting (WGN)
- Metra keeps many Hyde Park stops in revised Electric Line schedule after riders balk (Sun-Times)
- Chicagoans cite Lakefront Trail as one of the things they miss most during the pandemic (Sun-Times)
- Chicago teacher pedals by students’ homes during pandemic to say hello (NBC)
- Former CDOT deputy Luann Hamilton honors the late CDOT chief John LaPlante (Active Trans)
