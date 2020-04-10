Today’s Headlines for Friday, April 10

CTA board OKs $40M in possibly borrowing to keep the system afloat (WTTW)

Active Trans calls for all-door boarding to become the norm after the pandemic is over

Security guard, teen both injured, charged after struggle on Red Line ends in accidental shooting (WGN)

Metra keeps many Hyde Park stops in revised Electric Line schedule after riders balk (Sun-Times)

Chicagoans cite Lakefront Trail as one of the things they miss most during the pandemic (Sun-Times)

Chicago teacher pedals by students’ homes during pandemic to say hello (NBC)

Former CDOT deputy Luann Hamilton honors the late CDOT chief John LaPlante (Active Trans)

