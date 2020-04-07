Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, April 7

  • Health officials hope Chicagoans will “stay home” in today’s 70F sunny weather (Block Club)
  • Liquor stores will be closing early in attempt to reduce congregating (Block Club)
  • Illinois bans all activity in state parks in an attempt to stop the spread (NBC)
  • Block Club looks at the CPD parks crackdown during the pandemic (Block Club)
  • Dave Simmons from Ride Illinois encourages residents to take up biking during pandemic (J & T)
  • Burr Ridge cycling studio rents bikes for home use during coronavirus shutdown (Tribune)
  • Local cyclist Jon Gottleib passes the 100,000 mile mark in his cycling career (Chainlink)

