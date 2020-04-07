Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, April 7
- Health officials hope Chicagoans will “stay home” in today’s 70F sunny weather (Block Club)
- Liquor stores will be closing early in attempt to reduce congregating (Block Club)
- Illinois bans all activity in state parks in an attempt to stop the spread (NBC)
- Block Club looks at the CPD parks crackdown during the pandemic (Block Club)
- Dave Simmons from Ride Illinois encourages residents to take up biking during pandemic (J & T)
- Burr Ridge cycling studio rents bikes for home use during coronavirus shutdown (Tribune)
- Local cyclist Jon Gottleib passes the 100,000 mile mark in his cycling career (Chainlink)
Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA
Here are some tips on preventing the spread of COVID-19, and advice for Chicagoans on what to do if you think you may have been exposed to the virus.
Did you appreciate this post? Consider making a tax-deductible donation to Streetsblog Chicago to help ensure our ongoing publication.