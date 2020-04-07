Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, April 7

Health officials hope Chicagoans will “stay home” in today’s 70F sunny weather (Block Club)

Liquor stores will be closing early in attempt to reduce congregating (Block Club)

Illinois bans all activity in state parks in an attempt to stop the spread (NBC)

Block Club looks at the CPD parks crackdown during the pandemic (Block Club)

Dave Simmons from Ride Illinois encourages residents to take up biking during pandemic (J & T)

Burr Ridge cycling studio rents bikes for home use during coronavirus shutdown (Tribune)

Local cyclist Jon Gottleib passes the 100,000 mile mark in his cycling career (Chainlink)

