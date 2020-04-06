Today’s Headlines for Monday, April 6

ACLU: CPD shutting down West Side blocks during COVID-19 may be unconstitutional (Block Club)

Curbed looks at life in Chicago under the pandemic

Hector Cortez Tatia, 14, killed in crash on I-290 on near Paulina Street (Sun-Times)

2 teens seriously injured in Naperville after driver runs stop sign (Sun-Times)

Officer in good condition after being struck by driver during Lawndale traffic stop (Tribune)

Bike shop owners discuss falling sales during the pandemic (Sun-Times)

Tips for safely biking on trails during COVID-19 (The Chainlink)

John discusses how the pandemic is impacting transportation on WGN Radio

