Today’s Headlines for Friday, April

  • Here’s a full breakdown of the recent drop in CTA ridership (WTTW)
  • CBS: Why is CTA still running normal schedules? (Spoiler: to transport workers, avoid crowding)
  • Metra will be closing one car on all of its trains to protect train crews (Patch)
  • Chicago Family Biking’s Rebecca Resman discusses car-free parenting (Chicago Parent)
  • 8 beautiful bike rides in the region (sadly at least 2 of them are closed) (Chicago Parent)
  • Here are some fun online bike/ped education resources for kids during SAH (Active Trans)
  • Illinoisans discuss their love of cycling (Illinois Times)

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Here are some tips on preventing the spread of COVID-19, and advice for Chicagoans on what to do if you think you may have been exposed to the virus. 

donate button
Did you appreciate this post? Consider making a tax-deductible donation to Streetsblog Chicago to help ensure our ongoing publication.