Today’s Headlines for Friday, April

Here’s a full breakdown of the recent drop in CTA ridership (WTTW)

CBS: Why is CTA still running normal schedules? (Spoiler: to transport workers, avoid crowding)

Metra will be closing one car on all of its trains to protect train crews (Patch)

Chicago Family Biking’s Rebecca Resman discusses car-free parenting (Chicago Parent)

8 beautiful bike rides in the region (sadly at least 2 of them are closed) (Chicago Parent)

Here are some fun online bike/ped education resources for kids during SAH (Active Trans)

Illinoisans discuss their love of cycling (Illinois Times)

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Here are some tips on preventing the spread of COVID-19, and advice for Chicagoans on what to do if you think you may have been exposed to the virus.



Did you appreciate this post? Consider making a tax-deductible donation to Streetsblog Chicago to help ensure our ongoing publication.