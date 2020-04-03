Today’s Headlines for Friday, April
- Here’s a full breakdown of the recent drop in CTA ridership (WTTW)
- CBS: Why is CTA still running normal schedules? (Spoiler: to transport workers, avoid crowding)
- Metra will be closing one car on all of its trains to protect train crews (Patch)
- Chicago Family Biking’s Rebecca Resman discusses car-free parenting (Chicago Parent)
- 8 beautiful bike rides in the region (sadly at least 2 of them are closed) (Chicago Parent)
- Here are some fun online bike/ped education resources for kids during SAH (Active Trans)
- Illinoisans discuss their love of cycling (Illinois Times)
Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA
Here are some tips on preventing the spread of COVID-19, and advice for Chicagoans on what to do if you think you may have been exposed to the virus.
Did you appreciate this post? Consider making a tax-deductible donation to Streetsblog Chicago to help ensure our ongoing publication.