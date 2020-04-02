Today’s Headlines for Thursday, April 2
- Cops kick runners and cyclists off paths in parks west of LSD (Block Club)
- COVID-19 concerns temporarily close several suburban Metra stations (Tribune)
- Male driver killed in crash with CTA bus in Englewood (WGN)
- Man boards empty CTA bus in Brainerd, attacks driver, who crashes onto sidewalk (Sun-Times)
- Granville, Thorndale and Bryn Mawr stations closing this weekend for RPM work (WTTW)
- Metra launches 2020 construction program (Mass Transit)
- Metra releases Illinois-themed commemorative locomotive No. 402 (Trains)
- Since you can’t ride on The 606, contribute a drawing to The Endless Bloomingdale Trail project
