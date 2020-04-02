Today’s Headlines for Thursday, April 2

  • Cops kick runners and cyclists off paths in parks west of LSD (Block Club)
  • COVID-19 concerns temporarily close several suburban Metra stations (Tribune)
  • Male driver killed in crash with CTA bus in Englewood (WGN)
  • Man boards empty CTA bus in Brainerd, attacks driver, who crashes onto sidewalk (Sun-Times)
  • Granville, Thorndale and Bryn Mawr stations closing this weekend for RPM work (WTTW)
  • Metra launches 2020 construction program (Mass Transit)
  • Metra releases Illinois-themed commemorative locomotive No. 402 (Trains)
  • Since you can’t ride on The 606, contribute a drawing to The Endless Bloomingdale Trail project

Here are some tips on preventing the spread of COVID-19, and advice for Chicagoans on what to do if you think you may have been exposed to the virus. 

