Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, April 1
- Aurora DUI suspect allegedly spat at police, said he might have COVID-19 (Tribune)
- Driver charged with DUI, child endangerment after Aurora crash (FOX)
- Hotel Essex will offer free parking, rooms, meals to exhausted first-responders (Sun-Times)
- Police ordered to block access to West Side blocks — but is it constitutional? (Sun-Times)
- 41sr St. bike/ped bridge named project of the year, best landscape, urban development (ENR)
- Ald. Reilly wants riverwalk reopened for bike commuting, mayor refuses: “You know the rules, and so do I” (Loop News)
- Kamin took our advice? Wrote about cool architecture to view during pandemic (Tribune)
