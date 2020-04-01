Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, April 1

Aurora DUI suspect allegedly spat at police, said he might have COVID-19 (Tribune)

Driver charged with DUI, child endangerment after Aurora crash (FOX)

Hotel Essex will offer free parking, rooms, meals to exhausted first-responders (Sun-Times)

Police ordered to block access to West Side blocks — but is it constitutional? (Sun-Times)

41sr St. bike/ped bridge named project of the year, best landscape, urban development (ENR)

Ald. Reilly wants riverwalk reopened for bike commuting, mayor refuses: “You know the rules, and so do I” (Loop News)

Kamin took our advice? Wrote about cool architecture to view during pandemic (Tribune)

