Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, March 31
- Active Trans calls for stronger pandemic safety measures for transit workers
- CTA says sick passenger led to closing of Blue Line car, dangerous crowding (NBC)
- Laid-off renters beg city, landlords for relief, but rent freeze requires action by state (Block Club)
- 11 new developments will bring over 1K new affordable units to Chicago (Curbed)
- How Cut Cats Couriers food delivery bikers are holding up during the pandemic (Block Club)
- Wicker Park mom organizes window art scavenger hunt for kids (Block Club)
- Bummed you can’t watch real bike racing? Chuckle at Tour de Quarantine videos (Chainlink)
- Lightfoot says she loves the memes showing her sternly guarding the lakefront (Tribune)
- 420 people have signed the petition asking Lightfoot to reopen the Lakefront Trail for commuting
Here are some tips on preventing the spread of COVID-19, and advice for Chicagoans on what to do if you think you may have been exposed to the virus.
