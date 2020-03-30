Today’s Headlines for Monday, March 30

Active Trans applauds inclusion of $1.6B for local transit in pandemic stimulus bill

Preckwinkle warns of more forest preserve closings if crowding increases (Tribune)

There has been a significant drop in CPD vehicle and ped stops during pandemic (Bloomberg)

Driver fatally struck Chetankumar Patel, 46, in west-suburban Hanover Park (Sun-Times)

Chicago woman charged with DUI, violating Stay at Home order after Indiana crash (Sun-Times)

Michigan Avenue closed between 8th and 9th streets after debris falls from building (ABC)

Despite LFT closure, park district still hopes to repair wave damage this spring (Tribune)

Real estate agents discuss how cycling infrastructure influences home prices (Chicago Agent)

Photo essay: What Chicago streets look like during Stay at Home (Daily Iowan)

More than 340 people have signed the petition to reopen the Lakefront Trail for commuting

