Today’s Headlines for Friday
- Schmich and Kamin applaud the closure of the lakefront, riverwalk, and 606 (Tribune)
- Former Anti-bike colomnist Mark Konkol blames “Lakefront Liberals” for closure (Patch)
- SBC’s Courtney Cobbs discusses the need to open up streets for socially-distanced recreation (WTTW)
- The North Branch Trail is still open (for the moment) (The Chainlink)
- Transit union says social distancing is impossible on crowded South Side buses (CBS)
- Police release images of suspects in shots fired incident on Red Line at 79th (ABC)
- GoFundMe launched for West Town Bikes youth education center, struggling during pandemic
Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA
Here are some tips on preventing the spread of COVID-19, and advice for Chicagoans on what to do if you think you may have been exposed to the virus.
