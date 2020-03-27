Today’s Headlines for Friday

  • Schmich and Kamin applaud the closure of the lakefront, riverwalk, and 606 (Tribune)
  • Former Anti-bike colomnist Mark Konkol blames “Lakefront Liberals” for closure (Patch)
  • SBC’s Courtney Cobbs discusses the need to open up streets for socially-distanced recreation (WTTW)
  • The North Branch Trail is still open (for the moment) (The Chainlink)
  • Transit union says social distancing is impossible on crowded South Side buses (CBS)
  • Police release images of suspects in shots fired incident on Red Line at 79th (ABC)
  • GoFundMe launched for West Town Bikes youth education center, struggling during pandemic

Here are some tips on preventing the spread of COVID-19, and advice for Chicagoans on what to do if you think you may have been exposed to the virus. 

