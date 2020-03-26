Today’s Headlines for Thursday, March 26

Transit is getting a bailout from stimulus package, but more funds will be needed (Sun-Times)

Cops shooed park users off the Lakefront Trail yesterday (Block Club)

Police officers fenced off the trail early this morning (Block Club)

Active Trans comes out against closure of trails during pandemic

Some CTA bus lines are still dangerously crowded (FOX)

3 people at bus stop, including 2 children, injured in multi-vehicle crash in Englewood (ABC)

Hit-and-run driver injured 4 people in West Town last night (Sun-Times)

Former CDOT chief John LaPlante included in obits for coronavirus deaths (Tribune)

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Here are some tips on preventing the spread of the coronavirus, and advice for Chicagoans on what to do if you think you may have been exposed to the virus.



Did you appreciate this post? Consider making a tax-deductible donation to Streetsblog Chicago to help ensure our ongoing publication.