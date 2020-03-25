Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, March 25

In addition to a CTA bus driver, a train operator has tested positive for COVID-19 (CBS)

Union leaders want coronavirus testing for all CTA rail employees (Block Club)

Pace is offering free rides for medical personnel during the outbreak

Matthew Williams, 16, killed in single-car crash in Niles (Tribune)

2 exchange gunfire on Red Line train at 79th Street (Sun-Times)

City’s hated parking concessionaire won’t ease enforcement during pandemic (Block Club)

Chicago scores an ‘A’ in social distancing, according to GPS project (Tribune)

Here are some tips on preventing the spread of the coronavirus, and advice for Chicagoans on what to do if you think you may have been exposed to the virus.



