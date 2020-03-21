Hit-and-run driver killed Michael Cotton, 60, in Gresham

Michael Cotton, 60, died from his injuries last Sunday, March 15, from injuries sustained six days earlier, when a driver struck him in the South Side Gresham community and then fled the scene.

On Monday, March 9, around 6:40 p.m., Cotton was crossing 79th Street near Ashland Avenue, police said. The westbound driver of a full-sized white SUV, which may have been a Dodge Journey, struck him.

The motorist was last seen driving east on 76th Street near Racine, according to police.

Cotton succumbed to his injuries last Sunday at Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

If you have information about the crash, please call Major Accidents at 312-745-4521.

Fatality Tracker: 2020 Chicago pedestrian and bicyclist deaths on surface streets

Pedestrian: 6

Bicyclist: 1

Note: Streetsblog Chicago’s traffic death numbers represent fatal crashes on Chicago surface streets, based on media reports and/or preliminary Chicago Police Department data released by the Chicago Department of Transportation.