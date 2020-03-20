Today’s Headlines for Friday, March 20

Metra has cut service in half due to low ridership. Here’s the new schedule (Tribune)

Loop Alliance: Foot traffic has dropped 63 percent during the pandemic (Curbed)

A pandemic update from Active Trans: Bike the Drive is still planned for 5/24

What it’s like taking a drive-up coronavirus test (Tribune)

How the coronavirus is impacting the hotel industry (Tribune)

What it’s like to live in a dorm-like coliving building amid coronavirus (Curbed)

Active Trans, local bike stores push legislators to keep shops open, ensure safe working conditions

Tips on maintaining your bike during the pandemic, and a directory of still-open bike shops (BLU)

