Today’s Headlines for Thursday, March 19
- Illinois coronavirus case spike to 288, including 46 at DuPage nursing home (Tribune)
- Lightfoot will outline the city’s pandemic strategy in a televised address tonight at 5 PM (Politico)
- Oak Park issues “shelter in place” order requiring residents to avoid non-essential trips (Tribune)
- Amtrak has announced service cuts due to lower demand during the pandemic
- CTA bus drivers demand more protection during coronavirus pandemic (CBS)
- Active Trans will be advocating to keep bike shops open during the pandemic
- Chicago will stop ticketing and towing for parking infractions that aren’t hazardous (Block Club)
- Outdoor Life: Closing Illinois state lands is the wrong response to the pandemic
