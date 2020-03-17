Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, March 17

Lightfoot says she plans to keep the CTA going during the pandemic (CBS)

The ‘L’ during pandemic: “It’s almost all working-class Black and Brown people” (Block Club)

Michael Cotton, 60, died 2 weeks after a hit-and-run driver struck him in Gresham (Sun-Times)

Jaime Cardenas Jr, 23, found dead after apparent fall from Western Brown platform (Sun-Times)

RTA announces 2020 Access to Transit call for projects for small-scale capital projects (Mass Transit)

Zoning Committee approves electric vehicle readiness mandate (Sun-Times)

E-bike company owner: Micro-mobility can help prevent the spread of coronavirus

Q: Is it safe to bike on Jackson on the West Side? A: Yes (The Chainlink)

Circus performer juggling on Logan Boulevard to spread joy during pandemic (Block Club)

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA



Did you appreciate this post? Consider making a tax-deductible donation to Streetsblog Chicago to help ensure our ongoing publication.