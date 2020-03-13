Today’s Headlines for Friday, March 13
- Officials announce new measures to limit coronavirus spread, including CTA protocols (WTTW)
- Metra and Amtrak ridership is falling amid coronavirus fears, CTA holds steady (WGN)
- Hinz: As a transportation and service hub, Chicago will be forever changed after epidemic (Crain’s)
- Driver killed in West Lawn hit-and-run identified as Steve Smith (ABC)
- 3 cell phone robberies on the Brown Line Wednesday (Block Club)
- Chainlinker: Car dealership trucker parked in Elston bike lane chased me with a crowbar
- Aldermen propose P-Street designation for Clark Between Lawrence and Winona (Block Club)
- One pedestrian point of entry along river eliminated in new project at Chicago Spire site (Tribune)
- Goose Island Beer held a bike giveaway on 312 Day (Sun-Times)
