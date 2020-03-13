Today’s Headlines for Friday, March 13

Officials announce new measures to limit coronavirus spread, including CTA protocols (WTTW)

Metra and Amtrak ridership is falling amid coronavirus fears, CTA holds steady (WGN)

Hinz: As a transportation and service hub, Chicago will be forever changed after epidemic (Crain’s)

Driver killed in West Lawn hit-and-run identified as Steve Smith (ABC)

3 cell phone robberies on the Brown Line Wednesday (Block Club)

Chainlinker: Car dealership trucker parked in Elston bike lane chased me with a crowbar

Aldermen propose P-Street designation for Clark Between Lawrence and Winona (Block Club)

One pedestrian point of entry along river eliminated in new project at Chicago Spire site (Tribune)

Goose Island Beer held a bike giveaway on 312 Day (Sun-Times)

