Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, March 11

Hit-and-run driver killed Tarone Conway, 20, in Calumet City (Sun-Times)

4 injured in Metra/car crash at 71st and Merrill in South Shore (CBS)

Police cleared in fatal Fox Lake crash stemming from Wisconsin chase (Sun-Times)

Male stabbed at Jackson Red stop, following stabbing, fatal shooting cases there last month (Sun-Times)

Police seek help IDing suspect in violent robbery on CTA bus on Near West Side (Sun-Times)

UP-North commuters discuss precautions they’re taking during the coronavirus outbreak (ABC)

CDOT announces upgrades to ChiStreetWork construction and road closure tracking site

Time Out has tips on CTA and escalator etiquette, watching out for cyclists, not biking on sidewalks

