Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, March 11
- Hit-and-run driver killed Tarone Conway, 20, in Calumet City (Sun-Times)
- 4 injured in Metra/car crash at 71st and Merrill in South Shore (CBS)
- Police cleared in fatal Fox Lake crash stemming from Wisconsin chase (Sun-Times)
- Male stabbed at Jackson Red stop, following stabbing, fatal shooting cases there last month (Sun-Times)
- Police seek help IDing suspect in violent robbery on CTA bus on Near West Side (Sun-Times)
- UP-North commuters discuss precautions they’re taking during the coronavirus outbreak (ABC)
- CDOT announces upgrades to ChiStreetWork construction and road closure tracking site
- Time Out has tips on CTA and escalator etiquette, watching out for cyclists, not biking on sidewalks
