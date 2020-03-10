Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, March 10

  • How a woman who rode Amtrak from Chicago to St. Louis triggered coronavirus concerns (Tribune)
  • Editorial: What’s the best Obama center outcome? S. Side revival without displacement (Tribune)
  • 54-unit TOD is being built as-of-right on parking lot behind Uptown Theater (Block Club)
  • Police: 5 injured after BMW driver runs light in Chatham (Fox)
  • Study: Fatal auto crashes spike when Daylight Savings Time starts (Tribune)
  • Video footage leads to recovery of blind musician’s guitar, stolen at Jackson Blue stop (Tribune)
  • Adventure Park is opening in Lemont with an outdoor mountain bike skills track (WBBM)

