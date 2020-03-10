Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, March 10

How a woman who rode Amtrak from Chicago to St. Louis triggered coronavirus concerns (Tribune)

Editorial: What’s the best Obama center outcome? S. Side revival without displacement (Tribune)

54-unit TOD is being built as-of-right on parking lot behind Uptown Theater (Block Club)

Police: 5 injured after BMW driver runs light in Chatham (Fox)

Study: Fatal auto crashes spike when Daylight Savings Time starts (Tribune)

Video footage leads to recovery of blind musician’s guitar, stolen at Jackson Blue stop (Tribune)

Adventure Park is opening in Lemont with an outdoor mountain bike skills track (WBBM)

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA



Did you appreciate this post? Consider making a tax-deductible donation to Streetsblog Chicago to help ensure our ongoing publication.