Today’s Headlines for Monday, March 9

As Chicago police flood CTA with cops, Red Line shooting underscores holes in training (Tribune)

15 hurt after driver veers into path of CTA bus in Park Manor (NBC)

Driver sideswipes man on scooter on Belmont in Lakeview, seriously injuring him (Sun-Times)

Unlicensed teen driver injures Woman, 27, and girl, 3, in Humboldt Park (Sun-Times)

Robbers target people at CTA bus stops in Lawndale, Douglas Park (Sun-Times)

Oak Brook police chief says RLCs have led to more crashes (Tribune)

Should Park Ridge’s RLC program continue? Aldermen undecided on contract renewal (Tribune)

