Today’s Headlines for Monday, March 9
- As Chicago police flood CTA with cops, Red Line shooting underscores holes in training (Tribune)
- 15 hurt after driver veers into path of CTA bus in Park Manor (NBC)
- Driver sideswipes man on scooter on Belmont in Lakeview, seriously injuring him (Sun-Times)
- Unlicensed teen driver injures Woman, 27, and girl, 3, in Humboldt Park (Sun-Times)
- Robbers target people at CTA bus stops in Lawndale, Douglas Park (Sun-Times)
- Oak Brook police chief says RLCs have led to more crashes (Tribune)
- Should Park Ridge’s RLC program continue? Aldermen undecided on contract renewal (Tribune)
