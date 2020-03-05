Today’s Headlines for Thursday, March 5
- As predicted, residents respond to heavy-handed CTA policing with a NYC-style protest (ABC)
- Metra says it’s doing extra cleaning to combat coronavirus (CBS)
- Study looks at ways to make North Lawndale streets safer (Block Club)
- Resident, including John, discuss Mag Mile pedestrian safety hazards (Loop North)
- Winter storms have messed up the accessible boardwalks at South Side beaches (Block Club)
- Nominations for the Outstanding Crossing Guard Award are due May 1 (Block Club)
- Block-sized project brings nearly 600 rental units to West Loop (Block Club)
