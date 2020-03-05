Today’s Headlines for Thursday, March 5

As predicted, residents respond to heavy-handed CTA policing with a NYC-style protest (ABC)

Metra says it’s doing extra cleaning to combat coronavirus (CBS)

Study looks at ways to make North Lawndale streets safer (Block Club)

Resident, including John, discuss Mag Mile pedestrian safety hazards (Loop North)

Winter storms have messed up the accessible boardwalks at South Side beaches (Block Club)

Nominations for the Outstanding Crossing Guard Award are due May 1 (Block Club)

Block-sized project brings nearly 600 rental units to West Loop (Block Club)

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA



