Today’s Headlines for Thursday, March 5

  • As predicted, residents respond to heavy-handed CTA policing with a NYC-style protest (ABC)
  • Metra says it’s doing extra cleaning to combat coronavirus (CBS)
  • Study looks at ways to make North Lawndale streets safer (Block Club)
  • Resident, including John, discuss Mag Mile pedestrian safety hazards (Loop North)
  • Winter storms have messed up the accessible boardwalks at South Side beaches (Block Club)
  • Nominations for the Outstanding Crossing Guard Award are due May 1 (Block Club)
  • Block-sized project brings nearly 600 rental units to West Loop (Block Club)

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA

