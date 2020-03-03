Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, March 3

New transportation advocacy org. holds 1st meeting on 3/12 at the building that houses CDOT offices

GoFundMe launched for Ariel Roman, victim police shooting on CTA (Tribune)

Experts say officers’ actions in the CTA shooting case were problematic (CBS)

Judge acquits Amtrak police officer in fatal shooting of an unarmed man at Union Station (NBC)

Homicide, DUI charges filed in I-57 crash that sent woman’s car flying onto Metra tracks (NBC)

Multiple people hospitalized after CTA bus and school bus crash at 79th and Cottage Grove (CBS)

What O’Hare, Metra, CTA are doing amid COVID-19 fears (Daily Herald)

Aurora may get a small dockless bike-share fleet (Tribune)

