Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, March 3
- New transportation advocacy org. holds 1st meeting on 3/12 at the building that houses CDOT offices
- GoFundMe launched for Ariel Roman, victim police shooting on CTA (Tribune)
- Experts say officers’ actions in the CTA shooting case were problematic (CBS)
- Judge acquits Amtrak police officer in fatal shooting of an unarmed man at Union Station (NBC)
- Homicide, DUI charges filed in I-57 crash that sent woman’s car flying onto Metra tracks (NBC)
- Multiple people hospitalized after CTA bus and school bus crash at 79th and Cottage Grove (CBS)
- What O’Hare, Metra, CTA are doing amid COVID-19 fears (Daily Herald)
- Aurora may get a small dockless bike-share fleet (Tribune)
