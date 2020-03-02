Today’s Headlines for Monday, March 2
- Prosecutors drop charges against CTA police shooting victim, who has regained consciousness (Tribune)
- Hit-and-run driver killed man on bike, 61, on Lake Street, a mile from where cyclist was killed last year (Sun-Times)
- Man, 41, fatally dragged by Red Line train after getting foot caught in closing doors at Roosevelt (Sun-Times)
- CPD chase ends with fatal crash into River North fire hydrant (ABC)
- ISP chase ends with suspect crashing into Roseland living room, breaking gas main (NBC)
- $150K bond for driver in alleged DUI crash that sent flaming car off Interstate 57 onto Metra tracks (Tribune)
- How accessory dwelling units could make Chicago housing more affordable (Curbed)
- SBC’s Courtney Cobbs offers advice on how to get dangerous intersections fixed (Curbed)
