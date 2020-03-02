Today’s Headlines for Monday, March 2

Prosecutors drop charges against CTA police shooting victim, who has regained consciousness (Tribune)

Hit-and-run driver killed man on bike, 61, on Lake Street, a mile from where cyclist was killed last year (Sun-Times)

Man, 41, fatally dragged by Red Line train after getting foot caught in closing doors at Roosevelt (Sun-Times)

CPD chase ends with fatal crash into River North fire hydrant (ABC)

ISP chase ends with suspect crashing into Roseland living room, breaking gas main (NBC)

$150K bond for driver in alleged DUI crash that sent flaming car off Interstate 57 onto Metra tracks (Tribune)

How accessory dwelling units could make Chicago housing more affordable (Curbed)

SBC’s Courtney Cobbs offers advice on how to get dangerous intersections fixed (Curbed)

