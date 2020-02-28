Today’s Headlines for Friday February 28
- City will add 50 officers to transit unit, dedicate 4 detectives to solving CTA crimes (Sun-Times)
- 5 CPD officers hurt after crashing in South Chicago while responding to traffic stop (ABC)
- Woman, 50, charged with stabbing man in thumb after he bumped into her on the ‘L’ (ABC)
- Judge rules CPD must publicly release its investigation of a crash involving 2 officers (NBC)
- Planning underway to restore Deerfield Cemetery gateway damaged in car crash (Tribune)
- N. end of the Navy Pier Flyover is an ice-choke hazard — is this the new normal? (Block Club)
- Meet the people behind the beloved Puppet Bike (WGN)
