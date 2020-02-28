Today’s Headlines for Friday February 28

City will add 50 officers to transit unit, dedicate 4 detectives to solving CTA crimes (Sun-Times)

5 CPD officers hurt after crashing in South Chicago while responding to traffic stop (ABC)

Woman, 50, charged with stabbing man in thumb after he bumped into her on the ‘L’ (ABC)

Judge rules CPD must publicly release its investigation of a crash involving 2 officers (NBC)

Planning underway to restore Deerfield Cemetery gateway damaged in car crash (Tribune)

N. end of the Navy Pier Flyover is an ice-choke hazard — is this the new normal? (Block Club)

Meet the people behind the beloved Puppet Bike (WGN)

