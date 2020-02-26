Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, February 26

Sun-Times op-ed: CPD chief Beck reduced crime on LA Metro; he should do that on CTA

Active Trans praises CTA for introducing all-door boarding without increased fare enforcement

Pedestrian killed in Schiller Park IDed as Regina M. Sariol, 63; police ID hit-and-run driver (ABC)

Man, 18, charged in 2 CTA ‘L’ robberies, held without bail (Sun-Times)

Checking out the Chicago Area Bicycle Dealers Association trade show (Block Club)

Churches are offering Ash Wednesday ashes at CTA, Metra stops (CBS)

Equiticity, CNT host “Ending Racialized Enforcement Inequities” discussion on 3/9

Hear about the Randolph Street corridor study at open house on 3/12 (W. Central Chamber)

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA



Did you appreciate this post? Consider making a tax-deductible donation to Streetsblog Chicago to help ensure our ongoing publication.