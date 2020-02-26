Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, February 26
- Sun-Times op-ed: CPD chief Beck reduced crime on LA Metro; he should do that on CTA
- Active Trans praises CTA for introducing all-door boarding without increased fare enforcement
- Pedestrian killed in Schiller Park IDed as Regina M. Sariol, 63; police ID hit-and-run driver (ABC)
- Man, 18, charged in 2 CTA ‘L’ robberies, held without bail (Sun-Times)
- Checking out the Chicago Area Bicycle Dealers Association trade show (Block Club)
- Churches are offering Ash Wednesday ashes at CTA, Metra stops (CBS)
- Equiticity, CNT host “Ending Racialized Enforcement Inequities” discussion on 3/9
- Hear about the Randolph Street corridor study at open house on 3/12 (W. Central Chamber)
