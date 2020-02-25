Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, February

City promises to roll out public safety plan for CTA this week (WGN)

Driver fatally struck pedestrian at Irving Park and 25th Ave. in Schiller Park (ABC)

Man charged in crash that injured 5, including 2 Chicago police officers (Fox)

Hit-and-run driver seriously injured male pedestrian, 59, in Englewood (Block Club)

Cyclist, 30, attacked and stabbed in the shoulder on the Bloomingdale Trail (Block Club)

Less than 2 weeks after fatal Metra/car crash, another collision in Arlington Heights (Tribune)

Police: Carjacker crashed stolen vehicle on Dan Ryan, then stole another (WGN)

Active Trans will honor SBC with their 2020 Nonprofit Leadership Award at 3/5 gala

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA



Did you appreciate this post? Consider making a tax-deductible donation to Streetsblog Chicago to help ensure our ongoing publication.