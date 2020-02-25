Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, February
- City promises to roll out public safety plan for CTA this week (WGN)
- Driver fatally struck pedestrian at Irving Park and 25th Ave. in Schiller Park (ABC)
- Man charged in crash that injured 5, including 2 Chicago police officers (Fox)
- Hit-and-run driver seriously injured male pedestrian, 59, in Englewood (Block Club)
- Cyclist, 30, attacked and stabbed in the shoulder on the Bloomingdale Trail (Block Club)
- Less than 2 weeks after fatal Metra/car crash, another collision in Arlington Heights (Tribune)
- Police: Carjacker crashed stolen vehicle on Dan Ryan, then stole another (WGN)
- Active Trans will honor SBC with their 2020 Nonprofit Leadership Award at 3/5 gala
Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA
Did you appreciate this post? Consider making a tax-deductible donation to Streetsblog Chicago to help ensure our ongoing publication.