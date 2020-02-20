Today’s Headlines for Thursday, February 20

Driver fatally struck Lyndsey Lagestee Friday in Mount Greenwood (Sun-Times)

Safety changes were planned for 87th/Pulaski Metra crossing before last week’s death (Tribune)

3 seriously injured after police chase ends in crash in Aurora (NBC)

CTA bus driver crashes into fence, 5 parked CPD cars in North Lawndale (NBC)

3 pickpocketing incidents reported near 79th Street Red Line station (Sun-Times)

Proposed MED service changes would reduce rush-hour service in Hyde Park (HP Herald)

Senior housing development at Portage Park’s 6 corners is finally moving forward (Block Club)

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA



Did you appreciate this post? Consider making a tax-deductible donation to Streetsblog Chicago to help ensure our ongoing publication.