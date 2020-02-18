Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, February 18
- Following deadly shooting in CTA tunnel, police are stationed at Jackson stops (NBC)
- Tribune’s Wisniewski says to think twice before intervening in a CTA attack (WGN)
- Daily Herald looks at the lack of sidewalks at some suburban Metra stations
- After crews painted over Pilsen station mural, CTA looking for artists to restore it (Block Club)
- Long-delayed bike path coming to Hoffman Estates (NBC)
- Lessons learned from a poorly attended bike advocacy event in Aurora (Active Trans)
- Is Chicago Critical Mass dying out? (Spoiler alert: no.) (The Chainlink)
