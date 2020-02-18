Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, February 18

Following deadly shooting in CTA tunnel, police are stationed at Jackson stops (NBC)

Tribune’s Wisniewski says to think twice before intervening in a CTA attack (WGN)

Daily Herald looks at the lack of sidewalks at some suburban Metra stations

After crews painted over Pilsen station mural, CTA looking for artists to restore it (Block Club)

Long-delayed bike path coming to Hoffman Estates (NBC)

Lessons learned from a poorly attended bike advocacy event in Aurora (Active Trans)

Is Chicago Critical Mass dying out? (Spoiler alert: no.) (The Chainlink)

