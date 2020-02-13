Today’s Headlines for Thursday, February 13

Active Trans launches petition to support state bike/walk funding for underserved communities

NBC: Violent crime on CTA property has doubled in last 6 years, rate of arrests has dropped

Map: See how “dangerous” or “safe” your local CTA station is (NBC)

Man charged with stabbing on 79th Street Red Line platform (ABC)

4 seriously injured, including pedestrian, after Metra/car crash at 87th and Pulaski (CBS)

Driver struck pedestrian at Balmoral and Park Place in Rosemont this morning (CBS)

Deerfield police believe they’ve found car from hit-and-run that seriously injured boy with autism (Tribune)

$150,000 earmarked for Kimball bike lanes in 33rd Ward participatory budgeting election (Block Club)

Weird CTA tweet: “Lincoln impersonator on ‘L’ during prez’s b-day was there for Black History Month” (Tribune)

3 Edgewater Red Line stations will be closed this weekend (WTTW)

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA



Did you appreciate this post? Consider making a tax-deductible donation to Streetsblog Chicago to help ensure our ongoing publication.