Why We Should Be Even More Nervous About AVs

Senators Want to Sneak Safety Exemptions for Self-Driving Cars Into LawBy Angie Schmitt |
A group of senators led by South Dakota Republican John Thune wants to let companies rush self-driving cars to market before any federal safety standards related to autonomous systems have been drafted.
Video of the Fatal Uber Self-Driving Car Crash Upends the Victim-Blaming NarrativeBy Angie Schmitt |
The backup driver was distracted. Sensors that are supposed to detect pedestrians failed.
Congress Can’t Let Self-Driving Car Makers Treat People as Guinea Pigs, Say Public Safety WatchdogsBy Angie Schmitt |
A bill in Congress to allow large numbers of self-driving cars on American streets needs substantial revisions to protect people inside and outside of autonomous vehicles.
Bill to Legalize Autonomous Vehicles Moves Forward in Illinois LegislatureBy John Greenfield |
State rep Michael J. Zalewski says the law is needed to fill a "legislative vacuum." The bill as written would prevent municipalities from banning the technology.
Car Companies Failed at Regulating Themselves. Why Would Autonomous Car Companies Be Different?By Angie Schmitt |
A system in which AV companies make the rules is going to fail.
Deadline Extended! Vote for the Best Rainy/Snowy PictureBy Tanya Snyder |
Last week, we brought you the best 10 pictures from our photo contest of biking and walking in the rain and snow. They were pretty beautiful, weren’t they? Well, unfortunately, someone got a little too enthusiastic about his or her favorite pictures and hacked the voting over the weekend. We’ve made a more secure form […]