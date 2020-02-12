Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, February 12
- After spike in CTA violence, CPD adding 50 officers to trains and platforms March – May (Tribune)
- Woman, 70, dies after fleeing rear-end crash, crashing a 2nd time in Gurnee (Sun-Times)
- Ex-CDOT chief Scheinfeld named CEO of Civic Consulting Alliance (Sun-Times)
- Strategies to help keep new amenities like The 606 from causing housing displacement (NPQ)
- Here are affordable, transit-friendly neighborhoods you can move to and/or gentrify (Curbed)
- An update on efforts for more frequent affordable Metra, Meeting this Thursday (Active Trans)
- Steelworker history bike tour takes place in NW Indiana April 4 and May 2 (NWI.com)
