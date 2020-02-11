Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, February 11

CTA to spend $38M studying Red Line extension (Tribune)

CTA spokesman Brian Steele discusses the increase in CTA crime, safety tips (WGN)

2 charged after bystander killed, 4 injured in crash during East Garfield police chase (NBC)

2 Chicago police officers injured in Hermosa crash (CBS)

Father of Deerfield boy injured in crash pleads for hit-and-run driver to come forward (NBC)

Suspects charged after crashing stolen truck into parked car, building in Logan Square (Sun-Times)

Op-ed: DePaul and Metra should team up for reduced student fares (DePaulia)

Meeting on new West Loop parking rules Thursday 6 p.m. at Chicago Children’s Theater (Block Club)

