Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, February 11
- CTA to spend $38M studying Red Line extension (Tribune)
- CTA spokesman Brian Steele discusses the increase in CTA crime, safety tips (WGN)
- 2 charged after bystander killed, 4 injured in crash during East Garfield police chase (NBC)
- 2 Chicago police officers injured in Hermosa crash (CBS)
- Father of Deerfield boy injured in crash pleads for hit-and-run driver to come forward (NBC)
- Suspects charged after crashing stolen truck into parked car, building in Logan Square (Sun-Times)
- Op-ed: DePaul and Metra should team up for reduced student fares (DePaulia)
- Meeting on new West Loop parking rules Thursday 6 p.m. at Chicago Children’s Theater (Block Club)
