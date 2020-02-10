Today’s Headlines for Monday, February 10

Contractor for $2.1B RPM project is donating $250K to program for low-income students (Block Club)

Andersonville neighbors hope to make car-centric Catalpa St. more people-friendly (Block Club)

North Side Red Line service was suspended Saturday after accidental death at Addison (Tribune)

At least 15 hurt in Austin Friday after wrong-way driver hit CTA bus (WGN)

5 hurt by driver fleeing police stop in East Garfield Park (NBC)

Teen driver fleeing police in South Shore hits unmarked car, 9 vehicles at dealership (Sun-Times)

Hit-and-run driver injured special-needs boy, 12, in Deerfield (NBC)

Letter: UP wants Metra to take over UP-N operations — protect ridership, taxpayers (Crain’s)

Metra Milwaukee District West trains delayed by signal issues in Elgin (Sun-Times)

Juliet De Jesus Alejandre is new head of Logan Square Neighborhood Association (Block Club)

Wicker Park walk signal no longer sending pedestrians into traffic (Block Club)

4-Star Family Cyclery is moving to Logan storefront twice as large as current space (Block Club)

