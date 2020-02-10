Today’s Headlines for Monday, February 10

  • Contractor for $2.1B RPM project is donating $250K to program for low-income students (Block Club)
  • Andersonville neighbors hope to make car-centric Catalpa St. more people-friendly (Block Club)
  • North Side Red Line service was suspended Saturday after accidental death at Addison (Tribune)
  • At least 15 hurt in Austin Friday after wrong-way driver hit CTA bus (WGN)
  • 5 hurt by driver fleeing police stop in East Garfield Park (NBC)
  • Teen driver fleeing police in South Shore hits unmarked car, 9 vehicles at dealership (Sun-Times)
  • Hit-and-run driver injured special-needs boy, 12, in Deerfield (NBC)
  • Letter: UP wants Metra to take over UP-N operations — protect ridership, taxpayers (Crain’s)
  • Metra Milwaukee District West trains delayed by signal issues in Elgin (Sun-Times)
  • Juliet De Jesus Alejandre is new head of Logan Square Neighborhood Association (Block Club)
  • Wicker Park walk signal no longer sending pedestrians into traffic (Block Club)
  • 4-Star Family Cyclery is moving to Logan storefront twice as large as current space (Block Club)

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA

donate button
Did you appreciate this post? Consider making a tax-deductible donation to Streetsblog Chicago to help ensure our ongoing publication.