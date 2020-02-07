Today’s Headlines for Friday, February 7

City plans to crack down on CTA crime following Blue Line shooting, Red Line stabbing (Fox)

Driver faces manslaughter charges in crash that killed her wife, injured ISP trooper (NBC)

Police chase on I-55 ends in crash, 2 arrests, no injuries (WGN)

2 flee on foot after hitting squad car in Austin (Sun-Times)

Misaligned walk signal in Wicker Park sends pedestrians into traffic (Block Club)

Drivers say it’s unfair that they’re getting ticketed for breaking the law in Rosemont (ABC)

Meet CTA bus driver and bluesman Toronzo Cannon (Block Club)

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA



Did you appreciate this post? Consider making a tax-deductible donation to Streetsblog Chicago to help ensure our ongoing publication.