Today’s Headlines for Friday, February 7

  • City plans to crack down on CTA crime following Blue Line shooting, Red Line stabbing (Fox)
  • Driver faces manslaughter charges in crash that killed her wife, injured ISP trooper (NBC)
  • Police chase on I-55 ends in crash, 2 arrests, no injuries (WGN)
  • 2 flee on foot after hitting squad car in Austin (Sun-Times)
  • Misaligned walk signal in Wicker Park sends pedestrians into traffic (Block Club)
  • Drivers say it’s unfair that they’re getting ticketed for breaking the law in Rosemont (ABC)
  • Meet CTA bus driver and bluesman Toronzo Cannon (Block Club)

