Today’s Headlines for Friday, February 7
- City plans to crack down on CTA crime following Blue Line shooting, Red Line stabbing (Fox)
- Driver faces manslaughter charges in crash that killed her wife, injured ISP trooper (NBC)
- Police chase on I-55 ends in crash, 2 arrests, no injuries (WGN)
- 2 flee on foot after hitting squad car in Austin (Sun-Times)
- Misaligned walk signal in Wicker Park sends pedestrians into traffic (Block Club)
- Drivers say it’s unfair that they’re getting ticketed for breaking the law in Rosemont (ABC)
- Meet CTA bus driver and bluesman Toronzo Cannon (Block Club)
Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA
