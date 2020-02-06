Today’s Headlines for Thursday February 6

  • Meet West Siders who fought for the Ogden bus extension (Block Club)
  • Suspect charged in yesterday’s shooting on Blue Line near UIC Halsted (Block Club)
  • CBS: “Crime worries mount on CTA following Blue Line shooting”
  • Bus brawls on the rise in Chicago: How the CTA is responding? (WGN)
  • In the wake of Arroyo’s guilty plea, IL House committee approves red light cam ban (NBC)
  • Montrose Ave. will be closed by UP-N tracks for 12 days for bridge work (Tribune)
  • Active Trans helped conduct a sidewalk audit in downstate Murphysboro
  • Safer Streets campaign training on Saturday, March 14 at Active Trans offices, 35 E. Wacker
  • Here are other Active Trans campaigns you can get involved with

