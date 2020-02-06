Today’s Headlines for Thursday February 6
- Meet West Siders who fought for the Ogden bus extension (Block Club)
- Suspect charged in yesterday’s shooting on Blue Line near UIC Halsted (Block Club)
- CBS: “Crime worries mount on CTA following Blue Line shooting”
- Bus brawls on the rise in Chicago: How the CTA is responding? (WGN)
- In the wake of Arroyo’s guilty plea, IL House committee approves red light cam ban (NBC)
- Montrose Ave. will be closed by UP-N tracks for 12 days for bridge work (Tribune)
- Active Trans helped conduct a sidewalk audit in downstate Murphysboro
- Safer Streets campaign training on Saturday, March 14 at Active Trans offices, 35 E. Wacker
- Here are other Active Trans campaigns you can get involved with
