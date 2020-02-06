Today’s Headlines for Thursday February 6

Meet West Siders who fought for the Ogden bus extension (Block Club)

Suspect charged in yesterday’s shooting on Blue Line near UIC Halsted (Block Club)

CBS: “Crime worries mount on CTA following Blue Line shooting”

Bus brawls on the rise in Chicago: How the CTA is responding? (WGN)

In the wake of Arroyo’s guilty plea, IL House committee approves red light cam ban (NBC)

Montrose Ave. will be closed by UP-N tracks for 12 days for bridge work (Tribune)

Active Trans helped conduct a sidewalk audit in downstate Murphysboro

Safer Streets campaign training on Saturday, March 14 at Active Trans offices, 35 E. Wacker

Here are other Active Trans campaigns you can get involved with

