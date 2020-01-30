Today’s Headlines for Thursday, January 30
- SBC’s Courtney Cobbs, ATA’s Melody Geraci discuss new scooter data report on “Chicago Tonight”
- Active Trans discusses the potential impacts of the new ride-hail fees
- James D. Patton, 94, killed while riding in a vehicle involved in 5-car Oak Lawn crash (Sun-Times)
- Metra UP-NW trains resume after downed power lines in Barrington halted service for hours (Sun-Times)
- Brookfield advocates celebrate a year of success promoting walking and biking (Active Trans)
- 4-story residential and retail building be coming to old site near Armitage/Western stop (Block Club)
- Lane Tech grad and 49ers guard Laken Tomlinson remembers the perils of snow on CTA (Sun-Times)
- CTA RPM Open House today 4-8 PM at St. Ida Church, 5500 N. Broadway
