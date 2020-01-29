Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, January 29

Merchants brace for closures of Red Line stops for RPM (Block Club)

Male driver killed after crashing into Niles Police Department parking garage (ABC)

DUI charges for driver who seriously injured man on Gold Coast sidewalk (Sun-Times)

2 pedestrians seriously injured in Villa Park crash (NBC)

Female pedestrian was struck by a falling lamp post on LaSalle Street (CBS)

Man on Pink Line beaten after asking another music to turn down loud music (ABC)

Alleged drunk driver crashed into a parked SUV and fence on Near West Side (Sun-Times)

For the 2nd time this month, Metra train hits vehicle at Caldwell/Central, no injuries (CBS)

Neighbors annoyed that CPS schools failed to shovel snow, won’t be ticketed (Block Club)

