Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, January 29
- Merchants brace for closures of Red Line stops for RPM (Block Club)
- Male driver killed after crashing into Niles Police Department parking garage (ABC)
- DUI charges for driver who seriously injured man on Gold Coast sidewalk (Sun-Times)
- 2 pedestrians seriously injured in Villa Park crash (NBC)
- Female pedestrian was struck by a falling lamp post on LaSalle Street (CBS)
- Man on Pink Line beaten after asking another music to turn down loud music (ABC)
- Alleged drunk driver crashed into a parked SUV and fence on Near West Side (Sun-Times)
- For the 2nd time this month, Metra train hits vehicle at Caldwell/Central, no injuries (CBS)
- Neighbors annoyed that CPS schools failed to shovel snow, won’t be ticketed (Block Club)
Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA
Did you appreciate this post? Consider making a tax-deductible donation to Streetsblog Chicago to help ensure our ongoing publication.