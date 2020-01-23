Today’s Headlines for Thursday, January 23

Lipinski, running for reelection, touts his efforts to improve Metra (Sun-Times)

IL Senate candidate Ken Thomas voices support for more frequent, affordable Metra (Sun-Times)

Bike and pedestrian safety advocate Maggie Trevor is running for the Illinois House (Sun-Times)

At least 4 injured in ambulance crash in Marquette Park (Sun-Times)

CPD warn about 2 more recent Red Line robberies near Washington, Division (ABC)

$900K grant to Big Marsh bike park will fund upgrades including a campground (WTTW)

Local cycling advocates offer tips for cold-weather biking (Curbed)

