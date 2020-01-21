Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, January 21

DPD report: Obama center would have a mild “adverse” effect on boulevard system (WTTW)

Off-duty police officer charged with DUI for crash that killed officer who was riding with her (Tribune)

Man charged with DUI for Englewood crash that critically injured his 4-year-old daughter (Tribune)

Hit-and-run driver seriously injured male pedestrian in in South Shore (Sun-Times)

Driver crashes into clothing store on 3000 block of N. Milwaukee, no injuries (ABC)

Active Trans: Hiring more Metra cops to prevent fare evasion would be a waste of money (Sun-Times)

Metra fare evader who refused to leave train charged with trespassing (Tribune)

Letter: Metra is wrong to consider eliminating cash fares (Sun-Times)

Myth busted: You can’t get sued for shoveling your sidewalk if someone slips on it (WTTW)

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA



Did you appreciate this post? Consider making a tax-deductible donation to Streetsblog Chicago to help ensure our ongoing publication.