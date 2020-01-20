Today’s Headlines for Monday, January 20

Pritzker signs law ending suspension of driver’s licenses for non-moving violations (Block Club)

Berwyn officer killed in crash, driver of vehicle he was riding in charged with DUI (CBS)

Photo released of car whose driver doored cyclist, 56, in Gage Park and fled (Sun-Times)

Metra puts leaflets on trains warning of a crackdown on fare evasion (Tribune)

Metra train hits car in 300 block of North Green, no serious injuries (NBC)

Granville, Thorndale and Bryn Mawr closures next weekend for RPM work (Tribune)

Ballard tried to buy Amtrak tickets for 2 wheelchair users, was told it would cost $25K (WBUR)

Shovel nearby curb cuts so that snow isn’t a barrier for wheelchair users (Wheelchair Rapunzel)

Lynwood residents unhappy about plan to buy land for path through eminent domain (CBS)

Streetsblog funding victory party this Wednesday 1/22, 6-9 PM at RevBrew, 3340 N. Kedzie

Chicago Winter Bike Swap, Sunday 2/20, 9:30 AM to 3:30 PM at Harper College

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA



