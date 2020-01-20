Today’s Headlines for Monday, January 20

  • Pritzker signs law ending suspension of driver’s licenses for non-moving violations (Block Club)
  • Berwyn officer killed in crash, driver of vehicle he was riding in charged with DUI (CBS)
  • Photo released of car whose driver doored cyclist, 56, in Gage Park and fled (Sun-Times)
  • Metra puts leaflets on trains warning of a crackdown on fare evasion (Tribune)
  • Metra train hits car in 300 block of North Green, no serious injuries (NBC)
  • Granville, Thorndale and Bryn Mawr closures next weekend for RPM work (Tribune)
  • Ballard tried to buy Amtrak tickets for 2 wheelchair users, was told it would cost $25K (WBUR)
  • Shovel nearby curb cuts so that snow isn’t a barrier for wheelchair users (Wheelchair Rapunzel)
  • Lynwood residents unhappy about plan to buy land for path through eminent domain (CBS)
  • Streetsblog funding victory party this Wednesday 1/22, 6-9 PM at RevBrew, 3340 N. Kedzie
  • Chicago Winter Bike Swap, Sunday 2/20, 9:30 AM to 3:30 PM at Harper College

