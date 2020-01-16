Today’s Headlines for Thursday, January 16
- CTA announced study to improve bus ridership, tweaks to a few bus lines (Tribune)
- After latest pedestrian crash on Touhy in Des Plaines, lawmakers want safety upgrades (Herald)
- Speeding BMW driver crashes into CTA bus near Stroger hospital, injuring 7 riders (CBS)
- After recent string of Red Line robberies, 10 more officers are being added to transit patrol (CBS)
- CPD: Armed robbers targeted people at South Shore bus stops (Sun-Times)
- Simba the dog touched 3rd rail at Kedzie Brown stop, lived to bark the tale (Sun-Times)
- Author of book about the fall of Uber’s Kalanick interviewed on “Chicago Tonight”
