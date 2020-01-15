Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, January 15
- Ahead of Council vote, Lightfoot changes position, supports scaled-back 606 ordinance (Block Club)
- Loop Alliance, Site Design to release first plan for State Street in 30 years (RE Journals)
- Driver receives multiple citations after fatally striking male pedestrian by Caldwell Woods (Tribune)
- Driver fatally struck Ryan Baker, 26, in Yorkville (Tribune)
- 3 people seriously injured after police chase ends in crash near McCormick Place (Sun-Times)
- Driver charged in Brighton Park hit-and-run that critically injured male pedestrian, 73 (Sun-Times)
- DUI charge dropped against retired priest in Orland Park hit-and-run crash that left teacher dead (Tribune)
- Woman rescued after “suffering medical emergency” and falling onto Red Line tracks at Chicago (Tribune)
- CPD: Another cell phone taken by force Saturday on the Red Line near Chicago Ave. (Sun-Times)
- Block Club looks at the mess that is the Lakefront Trail right now
- Vandals destroyed public art pieces at Garfield Red Line station (CBS)
- Owner of pedicab company offers to recycle neighbors Christmas trees for free (Block Club)
