Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, January 15

Ahead of Council vote, Lightfoot changes position, supports scaled-back 606 ordinance (Block Club)

Loop Alliance, Site Design to release first plan for State Street in 30 years (RE Journals)

Driver receives multiple citations after fatally striking male pedestrian by Caldwell Woods (Tribune)

Driver fatally struck Ryan Baker, 26, in Yorkville (Tribune)

3 people seriously injured after police chase ends in crash near McCormick Place (Sun-Times)

Driver charged in Brighton Park hit-and-run that critically injured male pedestrian, 73 (Sun-Times)

DUI charge dropped against retired priest in Orland Park hit-and-run crash that left teacher dead (Tribune)

Woman rescued after “suffering medical emergency” and falling onto Red Line tracks at Chicago (Tribune)

CPD: Another cell phone taken by force Saturday on the Red Line near Chicago Ave. (Sun-Times)

Block Club looks at the mess that is the Lakefront Trail right now

Vandals destroyed public art pieces at Garfield Red Line station (CBS)

Owner of pedicab company offers to recycle neighbors Christmas trees for free (Block Club)

