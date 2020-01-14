Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, January 14

Lightfoot blasts proposal to freeze development near The 606 for 14 months (Block Club)

How climate change is contributing to the destruction of the Lakefront Trail (Curbed)

Motorist killed male pedestrian in Aurora and fled the scene (ABC)

Driver who killed Alejandro Arzeta, 46, in Des Plaines charged with homicide, DUI (NBC)

Forbes checks out World Bicycle Relief, SRAM’s project to empower people with cycles

Former CDOT chief Gabe Klein discusses the future of e-scooters (NPR)

SBC’s Lynda Lopez takes part in a mobility justice panel at Urban Innovation Symposium on 1/24

