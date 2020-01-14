Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, January 14
- Lightfoot blasts proposal to freeze development near The 606 for 14 months (Block Club)
- How climate change is contributing to the destruction of the Lakefront Trail (Curbed)
- Motorist killed male pedestrian in Aurora and fled the scene (ABC)
- Driver who killed Alejandro Arzeta, 46, in Des Plaines charged with homicide, DUI (NBC)
- Forbes checks out World Bicycle Relief, SRAM’s project to empower people with cycles
- Former CDOT chief Gabe Klein discusses the future of e-scooters (NPR)
- SBC’s Lynda Lopez takes part in a mobility justice panel at Urban Innovation Symposium on 1/24
