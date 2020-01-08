Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, January 8

  • New CDOT chief  Gia Biagi discusses red light cams, BRT, congestion tax, scooters (Crain’s)
  • Driver cited after seriously injuring girl, 14, running for bus near Midway Airport (Sun-Times)
  • Girl, 9, in good condition after driver struck her in crosswalk near Roseland school (Sun-Times)
  • 5-vehicle pileup at 42nd and Western in Brighton Park injures man, 63 (Sun-Times)
  • Man, 48, injured in hit-and-run by former Oak Lawn manager is suing him, village (Patch)
  • Man with BB gun or replica apprehended by police at Wilson stop, delaying trains (CBS)
  • Unattended suitcase on Red Line subway leads to reroute, delays on Loop ‘L’ trains (Tribune)
  • Bostonian who disarmed CTA robber got little thanks from Chicago authorities (Sun-Times)
  • Lime says all of the top destinations for its scooters were ‘L’ stations
  • Clarendon Hills downtown Metra stop to be demolished as rehab moves forward (Tribune)
  • CAPS meeting tonight at Town Hall District station will discuss recent Red Line crime (CBS)

