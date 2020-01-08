Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, January 8
- New CDOT chief Gia Biagi discusses red light cams, BRT, congestion tax, scooters (Crain’s)
- Driver cited after seriously injuring girl, 14, running for bus near Midway Airport (Sun-Times)
- Girl, 9, in good condition after driver struck her in crosswalk near Roseland school (Sun-Times)
- 5-vehicle pileup at 42nd and Western in Brighton Park injures man, 63 (Sun-Times)
- Man, 48, injured in hit-and-run by former Oak Lawn manager is suing him, village (Patch)
- Man with BB gun or replica apprehended by police at Wilson stop, delaying trains (CBS)
- Unattended suitcase on Red Line subway leads to reroute, delays on Loop ‘L’ trains (Tribune)
- Bostonian who disarmed CTA robber got little thanks from Chicago authorities (Sun-Times)
- Lime says all of the top destinations for its scooters were ‘L’ stations
- Clarendon Hills downtown Metra stop to be demolished as rehab moves forward (Tribune)
- CAPS meeting tonight at Town Hall District station will discuss recent Red Line crime (CBS)
Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA
