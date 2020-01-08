Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, January 8

New CDOT chief Gia Biagi discusses red light cams, BRT, congestion tax, scooters (Crain’s)

Driver cited after seriously injuring girl, 14, running for bus near Midway Airport (Sun-Times)

Girl, 9, in good condition after driver struck her in crosswalk near Roseland school (Sun-Times)

5-vehicle pileup at 42nd and Western in Brighton Park injures man, 63 (Sun-Times)

Man, 48, injured in hit-and-run by former Oak Lawn manager is suing him, village (Patch)

Man with BB gun or replica apprehended by police at Wilson stop, delaying trains (CBS)

Unattended suitcase on Red Line subway leads to reroute, delays on Loop ‘L’ trains (Tribune)

Bostonian who disarmed CTA robber got little thanks from Chicago authorities (Sun-Times)

Lime says all of the top destinations for its scooters were ‘L’ stations

Clarendon Hills downtown Metra stop to be demolished as rehab moves forward (Tribune)

CAPS meeting tonight at Town Hall District station will discuss recent Red Line crime (CBS)

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA



Did you appreciate this post? Consider making a tax-deductible donation to Streetsblog Chicago to help ensure our ongoing publication.